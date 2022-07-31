Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET-SPCA)
657 Co Rd 2840, Mineola, TX 75773
(903) 638-6902
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
901 W College St, Athens, TX 75751
(903) 292-1287
Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
(936) 404-7908
Lufkin, TX
Henderson Animal Center
312 1201 Highland Dr. Henderson, TX 75652
903-657-7651
Humane Society of Angelina County
Winnie Berry Pet Adoption Center
1102 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 639-1880
Nicholas Pet Haven
12903 Hwy 155 S, Tyler, TX 75703
903-630-4242
Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center
1901 Hill St, Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 633-0218
Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
303 H G Mosley Pkwy, Longview, TX 75604
(903) 297-7387
Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
Bullard, TX
srgdrr.inc@gmail.com
Smith County Animal Control & Shelter
312 E Ferguson St, Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 266-4303
SPCA of East Texas
3405 E NE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75708
(903) 596-7722
Tyler Animal Control & Shelter
4218 Chandler Hwy Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 535-0045
Furr Ever Pets Rescue & Shelter
Judson, TX
(903) 918-3213
Barking Mad Animal Rescue
Hemphill, TX
(903) 918-3213
Hope for Pets Rescue
Gladewater, TX
(903) 309-3796
