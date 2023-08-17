Active Contests

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
69°
Sign Up
Tyler
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Super Saver
Special Reports
Entertainment
East Texas In Focus
National
World
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Automotive News
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
UT Tyler holds ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf tournament
Video
Top Stories
DOJ: Smith County election website is ‘inaccessible’
Election reminders before you head to the polls
Video
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Diboll started as a sawmill town
Video
28 grams of meth seized after narcotics investigation, …
Gallery
Weather
Nominate A Super Weather Kid
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Special 2023: Before, during and after the storm
Weather Alerts
Pollen Count
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: Tyler Plaza Tower by Tyler Neurosurgical Associates
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam by Cable’s Roofing
SkyView: Longview by Monsour Law Firm
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Fever Scores
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Big Race Indy
Draft Day Preview
Top Stories
UT Tyler holds ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf tournament
Video
Top Stories
Kilgore College and TVCC earn top seeds in the SWJCFC …
Video
Glass Center opens youth basketball registration
Video
Play of the Night: Timpson’s Bussey touchdown run
Video
Pine Tree takes down Texas High in Texarkana
Video
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever
FEVER Livestream 10:15 & 11:00 PM
Fever Game of the Week
Fever Spotlight
Fever Private School Roundup
Fever Play of the Night
Top Stories
Play of the Night: Timpson’s Bussey touchdown run
Video
Top Stories
Pine Tree takes down Texas High in Texarkana
Video
Top Stories
Pleasant Grove defeats Spring Hill in Texarkana
Video
Marshall Mavericks win over the Whitehouse Wildcats
Video
Grace heads into postseason with home win
Video
Bullard ends regular season with win over Van
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Post Your Local Events
🙏 Nominate A Nonprofit by Sloan Law Firm
Small Town Salute
East Texas Women
Texas Rose Festival Parade
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Project Roadblock
Neal’s Wheels: Bike’s for Kids
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Clear the Shelters
BestReviews
Positive News
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
UT Tyler holds ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf tournament
Video
Top Stories
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Diboll started as a sawmill town
Video
Veterans wanted at Red, White and You hiring event
Video
UT Tyler’s upcoming collage concert
Video
TJC Theatre presents: ‘Crimes of the Heart’
Video
Video
KETK Replay
FOX51 Replay
Livestream
SkyView: Tyler Plaza Tower by Tyler Neurosurgical Associates
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam by Cable’s Roofing
SkyView: Longview by Monsour Law Firm
Top Stories
UT Tyler holds ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf tournament
Video
Top Stories
Election reminders before you head to the polls
Video
Top Stories
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Diboll started as a sawmill town
Video
Veterans wanted at Red, White and You hiring event
Video
Human skull found in closet of home near Tyler
Video
Man arrested after allegedly ramming patrol car
Video
Contests
Contests
🦸 Nominate Remarkable Women of East Texas 2024
🏡 Home for the Holidays 🎄
🏆 Nominate an Athlete of the Week
☀️🌧️ Nominate A Super Weather Kid 🌈
🏈 Pro Football Challenge by ETR-DAIKIN
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Contest & Sweepstakes Winners 2023
Top Stories
Tyler Salvation Army sells Christmas goods
Video
Top Stories
Holiday tipping: Who should get a little extra?
Video
Top Stories
What can I feed my pets on Thanksgiving?
Video
Dressing vs. stuffing: Is there a difference?
Video
Best holiday movies of all time, according to critics
Video
What will your Christmas dinner look like in 2050?
Video
Job Board
Job Alert
Jobs.KETK.com
Job Seekers
Job Recruiters
Work for KETK | FOX51
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Panera Bread in Tyler needs a Salad and …
Video
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
Video
JOB ALERT: Great Clips in Palestine needs a Hair …
Video
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
Video
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
News Tips
About Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
Advertise With Us
FOX51
KTPN
Technical Issues
Feedback
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Active Contests
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Top Active Contests Headlines
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Don't Miss
Veterans Voices
Nominate Remarkable Women of East Texas 2024
ENTER: $15K Giveaway Home for the Holidays
Bobby Sartor: CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine …
Enter to Win Dallas Cowboys Tickets
ENTER Pro Football Challenge
Nominate A Super Weather Kid
Trending Right Now
A look at the 14 Texas Constitution propositions
ETX sample ballots, voting locations for Election …
Double murder suspect at large in Upshur County
Man sentenced to more than 21 years for meth trafficking
Jaggers restaurant to bring 100 jobs to Longview