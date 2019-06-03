Advertise With Us

Our goal is to help clients develop their businesses through creative marketing via the most powerful advertising medium ever created: broadcast television. Many small advertisers assume that television and digital media advertising are prohibitively expensive. KETK and FOX51 have a wide variety of advertising and marketing programs that can easily be afforded by local businesses. Our clients also have the opportunity to stretch their resources through local marketing/community projects designed to enhance their visibility in the marketplace.

KETK and FOX51 work with advertising agencies — we are ready to help our clients develop new business and expand their customers’ use of television by providing research, ratings and assisting on the execution of promotions. We consider advertising agencies to be our marketing partners and will gladly assist start up shops that wish to bring their clients to television.

Our sales team can design packages that will reach your spot advertising goals and fulfill your complete marketing objectives through promotions, community service and event marketing. We believe that venues like these require personal interaction and stand at the forefront of the consumers’ consciousness. Our goal is to not only reach the consumer but to influence buyers to purchase your product.

We are committed to your overall advertising needs. As an added feature, we are equipped with research information such as comScore & Nielsen and qualitative research. We can conduct special runs that are pertinent to your company’s interests.

Creative Services at KETK & FOX51 can produce compelling commercial marketing campaigns that will brand your business and give your customers top-of-mind awareness of you and what services you provide.

Our commercial producers are the best in the market to work with. They have the experience and creativity to deliver your message to your customers.

With the power of television advertising, we can grow your business and take you to the next level.

Our commercial producers are committed to working with you and delivering a professional production of your commercial that you will be proud to see on TV and share with your customers on social media.

KETK | FOX51 Digital Services can take your local business into the digital space. SEO, SEM, Social Media Advertising, YouTube, OTT Streaming, Advanced TV, Email Marketing, Social Media Reputation Management, display & video retargeting and geo-fencing with conversion zones… If your head is spinning a little, don’t worry.

Our East Texas digital team can help you understand what digital advertising makes sense for your business and what goals you are trying to achieve to grow your business and reach your customers.

With digital advertising we can deliver monthly reporting that can show you how your campaign is working for you.

Advertise with us so you can get back to running your business. We’ll bring the customers to you. If you have a local business you can’t afford NOT to advertise.

KETK and FOX51 extend the NBC and FOX brands online with interactive content that goes beyond TV with our East Texas News, Weather and Sports on KETK.com | FOX51.com to allow the viewer a more in-depth, personal experience along with other digital brands including our KETK News App, KETK News & Weather on Amazon’s Alexa and more digital opportunities are continuing to be developed everyday. We’ll work with your brand to develop customized messages and opportunities to unite with some of television’s best properties.