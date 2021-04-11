Nathan Rojas: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week

Tyler Texas (KETK) Meet Nathan Rojas, our CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week.
He is a student-athlete from Mineola.
Watch the video above to see all that he has accomplished, and once again congrats to Nathan.
by: Garrett SandersPosted: / Updated:
Tyler Texas (KETK) Meet Nathan Rojas, our CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week.
He is a student-athlete from Mineola.
Watch the video above to see all that he has accomplished, and once again congrats to Nathan.