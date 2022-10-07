Attention DirecTV Subscribers

Important facts and options you should consider:

What’s going on?

KFXK FOX 51 has a contract with DirecTV that allows them to deliver our programming to you. That contract has expired and DirecTV has removed KFXK FOX 51 from your schedule. KFXK FOX 51 has presented a proposal for fair value compensation, based on the importance and value our programming brings our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, DirecTV has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. They will tell you it’s for your benefit, but don’t believe it. Our offer is fair. And now they hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.

All my programming is lost?

All of it. NO MLB games, NO Cowboys/Rams game this weekend or any NFL on FOX, and NO 9-1-1, NO Cleaning Lady, NO The Great North, NO local news. All Gone.

What can I do?

We at KFXK FOX 51 value your loyalty, and we hate not being available to you, especially since you still pay for our programming, even when DirecTV denies it to you. You have options: