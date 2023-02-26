(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE —The Northeast AAA is reminding drivers to check their vehicles for any recalls after Honda has issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for thousands of vehicles still on the road with unrepaired Takata Alpha air bag inflators.

In early February, Honda said that more than 8,200 Honda and Acura vehicles manufactured before 2001 and 2003 are still on the road with defective Takata airbag inflators. These airbags have a 50% chance of failure and can cause deadly injuries. Honda has replaced nearly 99% of vehicles with recalled inflators, but thousands of the following vehicles are still without repair:

If you drive one of these vehicles and have not addressed the recall alert, you are asked to get it repaired as soon as possible. Replacements will be put in free of charge. You can check to see if your vehicle has a recall by visiting NHSTA.gov/recalls.

As of January 2021, roughly 67 million inflators were under recall for risk of explosion and 19 vehicle manufacturers were affected. More than 400 people have been injured and 24 people have died from the defective inflators.