(iSeeCars) — Used car prices are up 10.9 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.8 million used car sales in July. This is slightly up from a 10.5 percent increase in June and marks the second month of slight increases after four months of slowing price growth.

Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state in ascending order:

Used Car Price Increases by State: July 2022- iSeeCars
Rank StateYear-Over-Year % Price ChangeYear-Over-Year $ Price Change
1Oklahoma0.8%$278
2Alaska1.3%$542
3Rhode Island3.4%$1,038
4Hawaii5.0%$1,562
5Mississippi5.1%$1,663
6New Mexico5.5%$1,788
7Arkansas5.6%$1,906
8West Virginia5.8%$1,885
9Missouri5.9%$1,891
10South Dakota6.0%$2,160
11Texas6.1%$1,989
12Oregon6.2%$2,027
13Idaho7.1%$2,477
14Alabama7.2%$2,218
15Louisiana7.4%$2,355
16Michigan7.5%$2,277
17Kansas7.7%$2,442
18Utah7.9%$2,431
19Indiana8.2%$2,469
20Wyoming8.4%$3,292
21Wisconsin8.4%$2,638
22Tennessee8.6%$2,663
23Nevada8.9%$2,677
24Kentucky9.2%$2,811
25Washington9.5%$3,085
26Ohio9.6%$2,775
27Virginia9.8%$2,994
28Minnesota9.8%$3,102
29Iowa9.9%$3,153
30North Carolina10.0%$3,106
31Montana10.2%$3,836
32Nebraska10.3%$3,240
33Georgia10.3%$3,300
34Illinois10.5%$3,297
National Average10.9%$34,291
35Maine10.9%$3,302
36Colorado11.1%$3,475
37Vermont11.3%$3,262
38New Hampshire11.4%$3,386
39Delaware11.7%$3,327
40Maryland11.7%$3,470
41Pennsylvania12.6%$3,708
42Florida13.0%$3,842
43California13.1%$4,004
44North Dakota13.4%$4,411
45Arizona13.4%$4,056
46Massachusetts14.1%$4,176
47Connecticut14.3%$4,138
48New Jersey15.2%$4,486
49New York15.8%$4,595
50South Carolina16.8%$5,277

iSeeCars’ used car pricing analysis shows that consumers may be more likely to find a deal in some states than others.

  • South Carolina is the state with the greatest used car price increase in July 2022 compared to July 2021 at 16.8 percent, which amounts to $5,277
  • Oklahoma has the smallest used car price increase at 0.8 percent, which amounts to $278.
  • Of the 10 states with the highest price increases, seven are Eastern coastal states.

Vehicles with the Highest Used Car Price Increases by State

iSeeCars also examined which used car has gone up the most in price in each state:

Vehicles with the Highest Used Car Price Increases by State: July 2022- iSeeCars
Rank StateYear-Over-Year % Price ChangeYear-Over-Year $ Price Change
1AlabamaToyota Prius45.1%$9,973
2AlaskaNissan Rogue15.2%$4,275
3ArizonaHyundai Sonata Hybrid49.9%$9,477
4ArkansasToyota Prius43.2%$9,163
5CaliforniaNissan LEAF53.5%$9,778
6ColoradoNissan LEAF74.5%$13,146
7ConnecticutAudi Q339.9%$10,192
8DelawareMercedes-Benz GLE30.1%$14,332
9FloridaHyundai Sonata Hybrid72.0%$12,512
10GeorgiaAudi A740.8%$15,934
11HawaiiNissan Sentra24.8%$4,342
12IdahoVolkswagen Jetta22.2%$4,107
13IllinoisChevrolet Bolt EV41.3%$9,317
14IndianaToyota Prius38.9%$8,240
15IowaMitsubishi Outlander30.8%$5,482
16KansasAcura TLX28.1%$9,174
17KentuckyMitsubishi Mirage G431.1%$3,886
18LouisianaLincoln Navigator34.7%$17,889
19MaineHonda Accord26.1%$5,815
20MarylandChevrolet Corvette55.2%$39,866
21MassachusettsNissan LEAF73.9%$15,093
22MichiganPorsche Cayenne49.7%$26,989
23MinnesotaToyota Prius51.2%$10,735
24MississippiBMW X529.6%$12,552
25MissouriToyota Camry Hybrid38.2%$9,659
26MontanaHonda Civic20.8%$4,473
27NebraskaSubaru Legacy38.9%$7,003
28NevadaToyota Camry Hybrid39.2%$9,788
29New HampshireVolvo S6028.7%$7,549
30New JerseyNissan LEAF55.4%$10,017
31New MexicoKia Rio42.6%$5,947
32New YorkHyundai Sonata Hybrid66.9%$12,436
33North CarolinaHyundai Sonata Hybrid67.7%$12,846
34North DakotaHonda Accord38.3%$8,600
35OhioToyota Avalon Hybrid37.0%$9,737
36OklahomaLincoln Navigator L36.0%$21,167
37OregonNissan LEAF68.2%$13,905
38PennsylvaniaNissan LEAF75.7%$15,904
39Rhode IslandVolkswagen Jetta22.6%$4,274
40South CarolinaPorsche Cayenne39.2%$23,322
41South DakotaHyundai Elantra19.1%$3,223
42TennesseeToyota Avalon Hybrid43.4%$12,493
43TexasToyota Prius40.2%$8,638
44UtahToyota Camry Hybrid44.7%$10,775
45VermontToyota RAV4 Hybrid23.0%$7,038
46VirginiaHyundai Sonata Hybrid61.3%$10,951
47WashingtonFIAT 500X71.1%$10,742
48West VirginiaMercedes-Benz GLE41.5%$16,969
49WisconsinToyota Camry Hybrid35.8%$8,635
50WyomingNissan Sentra16.8%$3,016
  • The used car that has the highest increase in the most states is the Nissan LEAF in six states.
  • The used car that has the highest increase across all states is the Nissan LEAF in Pennsylvania with a 75.7 percent increase.

What does this mean for consumers? The best way for consumers to avoid significantly higher prices while car shopping for the foreseeable future is to either maintain their current vehicle or purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in high demand, and to be as flexible as possible with factors such as color and trim.