The redesigned 2024 Subaru Crosstrek small crossover and related 2024 Subaru Impreza are being recalled for a potential short circuit in the instrument panel that could lead to a fire, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The recall affects 35,357 Crosstrek and Impreza cars for the new model year. The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek accounts for 84% of the recall population.

The issue stems from a wiring harness in the instrument panel that could rub against a bracket in the steering beam. Over time, the rubbing could chew away at the wire insulation, causing a short circuit that could potentially lead to a fire. If that were to happen while the vehicle was in motion, the Crosstrek and/or Impreza could lose power and drivers might not be able to start the engine, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

Subaru reported one known instance of this happening in the real world and no warranty claims in the U.S. market. It’s unaware of any injuries or crashes related to the recall. This is the first recall for the third-generation Subaru Crosstrek and sixth-gen Subaru Impreza.

Owners will be notified by mail by October 3 to take their Subaru to a dealer service center for an inspection. Dealers will add a clamp on the bracket, and add protective tape or replace the instrument panel at no cost to owners.

For more info, call Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614 or visit Subaru’s recall site here.

