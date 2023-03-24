On Thursday, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma was teased via an Instagram post by the automaker.

2024 Toyota Tacoma teased on Instagram

The post itself doesn’t actually confirm it’s the redesigned 2024 Tacoma, but the darkened image shows a pickup truck accompanied by the copy, “Lost in the stars…. #LetsGoPlaces.” The outline of the pickup truck doesn’t match the latest Tundra. It looks more like the leaked patent drawings of the 2024 Tacoma right down to the spoiler mounted to the rear of the cab.

The 2024 Tacoma is expected to debut later this year and hit dealers before the year’s over.

The 2024 model will mark the first true redesign in ages, as some current parts underneath the truck’s metal skin are well over a decade old.

Sharing bits with the new Tundra full-size pickup, the 2024 Tacoma will ride on a modified, shorter version, of the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform that underpins the Tundra and LC300 Land Cruiser that isn’t currently sold in the U.S. This new platform brings forth a new rear coil suspension setup along with less twist in the frame when off-roading thanks to more torsional rigidity.

Two powertrain options are expected. Both will feature a gas engine, but one will be electrified. Base trucks are expected to have a 2.4-liter turbo-4 under the hood from the Toyota Highlander crossover’s parts bin, though in the Tacoma it’ll be mounted longitudinally. In the Highlander this engine is rated at 265 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque and hooks to an 8-speed automatic transmission. An electrified version of this engine that adds a single electric motor is expected to be the top engine offering. A similar powertrain found in the Lexus RX 500h is rated at 366 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque.

Eventually, at some point in the future, an electric version of the new Tacoma will be offered.

The new Tacoma’s design will be a clear evolution of the current truck. Features such as the headlights, grille surround, fender flares, bumper cutouts for departure and approach angles, and taillights will all be more pronounced as they are with the larger full-size Tundra. Fans expecting a design revolution will be underwhelmed, but those who love the current truck’s design should be happy.

A new 4Runner SUV will follow the Tacoma and share its underpinnings.

Related Articles