Ferrari on Thursday released a teaser video depicting the steering wheel of what is presumably a new car.

The reveal is scheduled for March 16, and all Ferrari has said “something special” is coming.

Ferrari refers to its limited-edition flagship models like the LaFerrari and previous Enzo as its Special Series, and the automaker is known to be working on its next entry in the series.

The March 16 reveal date is also one day before Ferrari’s 499P LMH race car, a car thought to be linked with the upcoming Special Series model, marks the brand’s long-awaited return to top-level endurance racing at the 1000 Miles of Sebring.

We have something special coming your way on the 16th of March. Save the date. #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/qyTeFQGvke — Ferrari (@Ferrari) March 9, 2023

However, judging by the design of the steering wheel in the teaser, it appears to be an entry-level Ferrari. The design, especially the shape of the central spoke, is similar to the steering wheel in the Ferrari Roma.

Ferrari is known to be working on a Roma convertible, and the sound of bustling wind in the short teaser clip suggests the model in the teaser is a droptop. Prototypes for the Roma convertible have been spotted in the past year. The car is expected to carry the Roma Spider name into production.

Fans may wonder why Ferrari is developing a Roma convertible when there’s already the mechanically similar Portofino M convertible. It’s possible the Roma convertible will take over the entry-level convertible role as the Portofino, which was launched in 2018 and updated in 2020, is starting to get long in the tooth.

