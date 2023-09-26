In 2021, Ford’s BlueCruise (then called ActiveGlide in Lincolns) cruised into second place in the Level 2 hands-free driver-assist system wars behind GM’s Super Cruise. The system is upgraded to version 1.2 for 2023, and when the new Lincoln Corsair equipped with BlueCruise 1.2 arrived in my driveway, I expected it to disappoint due to a lack of hardware changes. It seemed unrealistic to me that Ford could code its way out of the system’s deficiencies.

I was wrong. While the latest iteration of BlueCruise is still in second place behind Super Cruise, Ford has narrowed the gap and in one way overshadowed GM’s system with a smart new feature that goes further than GM’s system.

Let’s take a road trip (well, actually two) and I’ll explain.

Ford BlueCruise 1.2

Ford smoothed out BlueCruise with 1.2

The first iteration of BlueCruise seemed like it was a bit drunk. Unable to pick a centerline in its lane, the system allowed the vehicle to ping-pong back and forth within the lane. The steering wheel made constant corrections even on a straight road. With the latest software, it exhibits none of that.

On a trip to our family cottage, the gauge cluster alerted me that ActiveGlide, which was the old name for the system because now it’s labeled BlueCruise like in Fords, was available as I merged onto highway 694 headed north. A quick flick of the cruise control button on the steering wheel and the system took over. The gauge cluster showed a blue Lincoln graphic driving down a blue road, and a blue steering wheel sparkled to alert me that the system was driving hands-free. Lincoln’s new BlueCruise 1.2 interface is reminiscent of a blue version of Mario Kart’s Rainbow Highway. It’s a prettier interface than before and does a better job of visually explaining what’s happening with the vehicle. It’s also easier to tell that the system is engaged than Super Cruise’s interface.

The Corsair stayed straight, and as we approached a long left-hand sweeper I prepared to take over steering duties, expecting the system to bail out and hand the driving back to me. That’s what happened with version 1.0 because it couldn’t handle even the easiest of curves. But this time it didn’t falter. It just kept driving.

As the road continued, the Corsair didn’t ping-pong in the lane. It stayed nearly dead center. The system didn’t ask for me to take over steering duties for over an hour.

Ford BlueCruise 1.2

BlueCruise still isn’t aware enough

As traffic built in front of us, I again prepared to take over. Previously, the system didn’t sense traffic building ahead as quickly as Super Cruise, nor did it apply the brake or throttle as smoothly as GM’s system in stop-and-go traffic. This time the system still didn’t see the traffic ahead. My wife Karen is prone to motion sickness, so I took over to apply the brakes early as we approached slower moving traffic. Upon reengaging the system, it became clear that while braking and throttle are smoother than before, they’re still not as smooth as they are with Super Cruise and could induce motion sickness if experienced long enough in stop-and-go traffic.

The system still lacks a high-definition GPS receiver (which Super Cruise has) and relies on radar map data rather than lidar map data. The former means the system still relies on a standard GPS receiver (which can only place a vehicle on a road, not in a lane) and the built-in cameras to determine where on the road specifically, down to the lane, the vehicle is. Cameras can’t see through cars, so if the vehicle’s in a middle lane and surrounded by cars on both sides, it has no clue which lane it’s driving in. Less detailed map data seems to be less of an issue than the lane awareness, which might explain what I experienced next.

Ford BlueCruise 1.2

BlueCruise 1.2 can change lanes, but requires driver engagement

Vehicles with both Super Cruise and BlueCruise can now change lanes, but the systems aren’t equal. Super Cruise will automatically assess the situation, engage the turn signal, change lanes, pass slower moving traffic, and immediately change back into the right lane, or at least out of the left lane, to observe proper lane etiquette. BlueCruise requires user engagement.

Upon approaching slower cars, the Corsair slowed down to match their speed using the adaptive cruise control system. I tapped the turn signal stalk to engage a lane change, but didn’t touch the steering wheel. The system performed a quick awareness check with the parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring system, and cameras to determine if it was safe and clear to change lanes. It was, and the system performed the lane change perfectly, but then it just kept driving in the left lane. I had to tap the turn signal stalk again for the system to check the situation, and then execute the lane change to move back into the right lane as one should while driving down the highway. At times, though inconsistently, the system prompted me to engage a lane change as I approached slower traffic. It’s unclear why it didn’t happen all the time.

Ford BlueCruise 1.2

BlueCruise 1.2 hugs the shoulder for safety

As I passed a semi, I noticed that both the vehicle itself, and the image of the vehicle on the digital gauge cluster, scooched left and hugged the shoulder. Once past the semi the Corsair moved back into the center of the lane. This happened every time we passed a vehicle to varying degrees. Ford has now programmed the system to move over in the name of safety.

Super Cruise does this as well, but only up to 25 cm and it’s barely perceptible. Ford’s system provides a larger space between your vehicle and the one being passed in case they aren’t quite as adept at staying between the lines. Things can get a bit tense with Super Cruise at times when passing an 18-wheeler or a distracted Chevy Suburban driver.

Ford BlueCruise 1.2

BlueCruise 1.2 doesn’t recognize road construction

Both BlueCruise and Super Cruise can only be engaged on roads with map data. Super Cruise has more than 400,000 miles of map data, while Blue Cruise only has 130,000 miles. The largest discrepancies between the two are semi-divided and undivided highways, both of which Super Cruise works on while BlueCruise doesn’t.

But neither system is supposed to be used in construction zones. In my experience, Super Cruise knows when it enters a construction zone, provides a warning, and shuts down, requiring the driver to take over. BlueCruise didn’t recognize construction zones. I let the system keep going with my hand millimeters from the wheel for safety. Less than a minute later I shut the system down and took over because I feared we might run into oncoming traffic or a cement barrier. Construction work rerouted the divided highway into a head-on two-lane setup with orange dividers between the lanes. Later, the system didn’t recognize another construction zone and would’ve run us directly into a traffic barrier had I not intervened.

Ford BlueCruise 1.2

BlueCruise 1.2 still struggles with sunsets

BlueCruise works perfectly fine in the sun and in the dark, as well as with polarized sunglasses. But the system continues to struggle at dusk. As the sun lowered in the sky, the infrared sensors couldn’t see my retinas. This triggered the system to demand my attention, even though I was paying attention. Eventually, the alerts changed to brake checks, which caused me to just take over driving duties until the sun was low enough for the system to read my eyes again.

BlueCruise still can’t tow, drive through tunnels

Ford and Lincoln owners will have to keep their hands on the wheel both while towing and driving through tunnels. Super Cruise users don’t have an issue with hands-free driving doing either of these things.

Ford BlueCruise 1.2

BlueCruise 1.2 improves but remains in second place

BlueCruise 1.3 is already in the works, though it hasn’t rolled out yet. The next update will keep the system engaged through tighter curves and position the vehicle even more accurately than version 1.2. Neither of these situations were an issue for me with 1.2.

Ford’s system has made leaps and bounds with the latest update over version 1.0, requiring far fewer handoffs, less ping-pong action, and smoother moves while adopting a new interface and the ability to move over when passing another vehicle.

Despite the update, BlueCruise still takes a back seat to Super Cruise. But that won’t hold true for long, as several automakers are working on Level 2 and even Level 3 systems that could surpass them both.

Note–This story has been updated to correct an error stating Super Cruise doesn’t hug the shoulder while passing a vehicle.

