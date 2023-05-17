The Volvo EX30 electric crossover set to debut on June 7 won’t skimp on safety technology despite being the smallest model in the lineup, Volvo said on Wednesday.

The EX30 will come with both active and passive safety systems similar to what’s found on Volvo’s bigger vehicles, including a new feature designed to provide visual and audible warnings when a door is about to be opened and there’s a cyclist approaching from behind.

The feature is part of Volvo’s Safe Space Technology safety suite that will come in the EX30 and also include automatic emergency braking for intersections, where the vehicle at low speeds will automatically stop should another vehicle traveling in an adjacent path in front fails to stop.

Another feature will be a driver monitor that detects eye and face movements and placement of the hands on the steering wheel and provides a warning if it determines the driver is distracted or falling asleep.

Teaser for Volvo EX30 debuting on June 7, 2023

When it comes to passive safety, Volvo said the EX30 will feature high-strength steel to strengthen the safety cage, with particular attention placed on the roof and supporting pillars. High-strength steel will also be used to protect the battery.

Volvo said there will also be leading restraint technology to protect passengers in the event of the crash, though no details were provided.

Prototypes of the EX30 have been spotted testing on public roads. They suggest a design similar to the EX90 mid-size electric SUV revealed last fall, but on a smaller scale. The EX30 is expected to sit in the subcompact segment.

Volvo has confirmed the EX30 will make it to the U.S., though timing is uncertain. Given Volvo’s current product cadence, the EX30 should arrive at dealerships in 2024 as a 2025 model.

Related Articles