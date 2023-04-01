(iSeeCars) — Thanks to their practicality and versatility, the world has fully embraced SUVs. As automakers have dropped sedans from their model lineups, manufacturers have continued to launch new crossovers or SUVs. And in today’s SUV-dominant marketplace, not all are built to the same standard.

To help buyers narrow down what seems like endless options in the SUV marketplace, automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the most reliable SUVs. These SUVs are proven to be among the longest-lasting cars on the road as determined by an analysis of 1.8 million vehicles to see which are the longest-lasting and most reliable cars most likely to reach 200,000 miles. If you know you want a three-row hauler, you can also check out our list of the most reliable three-row SUVs. Or, if you want a more premium vehicle, check out our list of the most reliable luxury SUVs.

Here are the most reliable SUVs by category:

Most-Reliable and Longest-Lasting Large SUVs:

#1 Toyota Land Cruiser

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.8 (of 10)

The iconic Toyota Land Cruiser earns the top spot on the list of longest-lasting vehicles by a wide margin. This classic off-road SUV debuted in the 1950s, and while it isn’t sold in high volumes, Toyota’s oldest nameplate has amassed a following of loyal enthusiasts who enjoy racking up miles on their Land Cruisers. According to iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer, the Land Cruiser was engineered to last at least 25 years and is ubiquitous in developing countries where off-roading is the norm. The aging Land Cruiser hasn’t seen a redesign in over 13 years, so drivers likely keep older versions for longer because they still look like the latest models. The off-road capability and dependability don’t come cheap, with new versions starting at $85,665. However, the beloved Land Cruiser was discontinued after the 2021 model year, making used versions the only available models. Three-year-old used Toyota Land Cruisers for sale cost an average of $91,117.

#2 Toyota Sequoia

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.4

Another full-size body-on-frame Toyota earns the second spot, the Sequoia. Just like the Land Cruiser, the truck-based three-row family hauler embodies Toyota’s reputation for reliability and help the automaker earn the title as the longest-lasting car brand. Both Toyota full-size SUVs share a platform with the indestructible Toyota Tundra. It features three full rows of seats, with the third row spacious enough for adults, which isn’t always the case, even for large SUVs. It’s a capable family hauler able to tow heavy loads thanks to its brawny 5.7-liter V8 engine and durable powertrain that’s shared with the Tundra pickup truck. A new Toyota Sequoia costs an average of $60,138 while a three-year-old used car price of a Toyota Sequoia for sale costs an average of $64,511.

#3 Chevrolet Suburban

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.8

The third-ranked Chevrolet Suburban full-size SUV is a popular livery vehicle and family hauler thanks to its class-leading passenger and cargo space. Redesigned for the 2021 model year, it now includes an extra 23 cubic feet of cargo space and an extra two inches of legroom in both the second and third row. It also has improved ride quality and handling, an improved infotainment system, and more standard features including a 10.2-inch touch screen, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a Wi-Fi hot spot. A new Chevy Suburban costs an average of $63,400 and a three-year-old used Chevrolet Suburban costs $57,793

#4 Ford Expedition

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.8

An additional full-size SUV, the Ford Expedition ranks fourth. Known for its quality and reliability, it was named as Consumer Reports’ top choice for a large SUV. Unlike its rivals with V8 engines, the Expedition has a twin-turbo V6, giving it better gas mileage than the rest of its class. It is available as a two- or three-row SUV, and like the Suburban, it has vast cargo and passenger space to make it a popular choice for a livery vehicle. The Expedition’s luxury version, the Lincoln Navigator also makes our list of the most reliable luxury SUVs. A new Ford Expedition costs an average of $63,525, while a used Ford Expedition for sale costs an average of $61,717.

#5 Chevrolet Tahoe

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.7

Ranked fifth is another American full-size SUV, the Chevrolet Tahoe. Fully redesigned for 2021, it has three available engine options including two powerful V8 engines and a turbo diesel inline-six. The most powerful engine is a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. It boasts impressive cargo and passenger space, and like the Suburban, its redesign increased its legroom and added standard safety features. It is among the more affordable vehicles in the large SUV class with a new Chevrolet Tahoe costing an average of $60,700. If you opt for a three-year-old used Chevrolet Tahoe, you can expect to pay an average of $54,767.

#6 GMC Yukon/Yukon XL

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.7

Ranked sixth is the GMC Yukon and its extended variant, the GMC Yukon XL. Also redesigned for 2021, the Yukon and the Yukon XL share a platform with the other full-size GM SUVs including the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chevy Suburban. General Motors’ 5.3-liter and 6.0-liter V8 powertrains found in these SUVs have been known to go the distance with minimal issues, and buyers love to use them for long-distance jaunts. All these big GMs have a towing capacity of over 8,000 pounds, making them great options for those who do regular towing. A new Yukon costs an average of $60,700 and the XL version costs an average of $62,550. Pricing for a three-year-old used GMC Yukon costs an average of $59,354 while a three-year-old used GMC Yukon XL costs an average of $61,572.

#7 Nissan Armada

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

Rounding out the list of the most reliable large SUVs is the seventh-ranked Nissan Armada full-size SUV. It has a powerful V8 engine that makes it a capable hauler for people, cargo, and towing. A new Nissan Armada costs an average of $58,600, which is below-average for the class. A three-year-old used Nissan Armada costs an average of $40,078.

Most Reliable and Longest-Lasting Midsize SUVs

#1 Toyota 4Runner

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.8

The Toyota 4Runner earns the spot as the most reliable midsize SUV. The 4Runner’s presence on the list is no surprise, as its age-old 4.0-liter V6 is one of the toughest engines out there. The 4Runner is similar to the Land Cruiser in that it also enjoys a loyal following that keeps prices up and values high, ensuring high-mileage models still find ready buyers. The 4Runner’s reputation for durability and off-road superiority puts this genuine four-wheel drive SUV among the top ten most reliable SUVs. A new Toyota 4Runner costs an average of $44,713, while a used Toyota 4Runner costs an average of $45,844.

#2 Honda Pilot

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.6

The midsize Honda Pilot crossover ranks second in the midsize SUV category. The Honda Pilot is a spacious three-row crossover SUV that appeals to those who want a family-friendly hauler but don’t require a full-size SUV. It’s available in all-wheel-drive or front-wheel drive and is a popular minivan alternative with seating for up to eight passengers. It offers a smooth ride and above-average gas mileage for its class. It also features up to 109.2 cubic feet of space with its rear seats folded. Its luxury version, the Acura MDX, ranks high among our list of the most-reliable luxury SUVs. A new Honda Pilot costs an average of $43,725 and a three-year-old used Honda Pilot costs an average of $38,652.

#3 Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

Ranked third is the Toyota Highlander. The Toyota Highlander is a capable crossover with a high-quality cabin and three spacious rows of seats. The Highlander comes standard with a suite of safety features including cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and pedestrian detection. Its luxury version, the Lexus RX 350 also earns high reliability rankings in the luxury midsize SUV class. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid also makes the overall list of the longest-lasting vehicles for drivers looking for a more fuel-efficient SUV. A new Toyota Highlander costs between an average of $42,357 and a three-year-old used Toyota Highlander costs an average of $41,763.

#4 Dodge Durango

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

The brawny Dodge Durango, ranks fourth. The midsize Dodge Durango offers two or three rows of seating with an abundance of cargo and passenger room. It is available with multiple powertrain options: a standard 293-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine, a 5.7-liter Hemi with 360 horsepower, and a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 475 horsepower. Just for the 2021 model year, is the special edition SRT Hellcat that features a 6.2-liter V8 with 710 horsepower, making it the most powerful production SUV in history. A new Dodge Durango costs an average of $34,930. A three-year-old used Dodge Durango for sale costs an average of $29,774.

#5 Hyundai Santa Fe

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

The Hyundai Santa Fe ranks fifth for its combination of quality and value. The Santa Fe consistently earns high rankings for predicted reliability and was named as a top SUV by JD Power. The Santa Fe also has above-average fuel economy for its class with its base engine with an EPA estimated 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. The Santa Fe is also backed by Hyundai’s class-leading 10-year 100,000 mile warranty.

A new Hyundai Santa Fe costs an average of $42,660, and a three-year-old lightly used Hyundai Santa Fe costs an average of $29,774.

Most Reliable and Longest-Lasting Compact SUVs

#1 Honda CR-V

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

The Honda CR-V ranks earns the top spot, proving that capable and reliable SUVs come in all sizes. The small crossover has above-average cargo and passenger space for its class. The CR-V has a fuel-efficient 190-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine that achieves above-average gas mileage for the class. A new Honda CR-V costs an average of $30,650 and a three-year-old used Honda CR-V costs an average of $31,408.

#2 Jeep Wrangler

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

The Jeep Wrangler is the runner-up for the most reliable compact SUV. The Wrangler is known for its off-road prowess, and comes with a 285-horsepower V6 as its base engine. The Wrangler appeals to drivers who prioritize adventure over comfort, and the niche vehicle has amassed a fervent customer base. A new Jeep Wrangler costs an average of $35,113, while a three-year-old used Jeep Wrangler costs an average of $40,179.

#3 Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.4

While the vehicle is technically classified as a wagon, the Subaru Outback offers standard all-wheel drive and provides cargo space typical of a compact SUV. Although its reliability rating fell just short of our overall rankings, it’s a dependable hauler for those who want the perks of an SUV with the driving dynamics of a car. A new Subaru Outback costs an average of $33,445 and a three-year-old used Subaru Outback costs an average of $34,433.

#4 Subaru Forester

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.1

A second Subaru, the Subaru Forester is the fourth-most reliable and longest-lasting compact SUV. It is among the most spacious in its class, offering 31.1 cubic feet of cargo space and 76.1 cubic feet after folding down the rear seats. It also provides comfortable seating for five passengers with ample head and legroom. Like all Subarus, and unlike most SUVs, it comes standard with AWD and has above-average fuel economy for the class. The Forester also comes with the same standard safety features as the Outback, including rear-seat reminder, automatic emergency braking, and steering-responsive automatic headlights. A new Subaru Forester costs an average of $30,245 and a three-year-old Subaru Forester for sale costs an average of $31,394.

#5 Toyota RAV4

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.0

The popular Toyota RAV4 ranks fifth thanks to Toyota’s reputation for long-lasting, durable SUVs. It’s among the most reliable vehicles out there for shoppers looking for a reliable and dependable compact SUV. A new Toyota RAV4 costs an average of $31,495 and a three-year-old Toyota RAV4 for sale costs an average of $31,467.

Most Reliable and Longest-Lasting Subcompact SUVs

#1 Jeep Compass

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.3

The Jeep Compass is the most reliable subcompact SUV. The Compass comes standard with four-wheel drive and is a strong off-roader. The Compass has a 200-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making it a fun-to-drive yet easy-to-maneuver hauler. A new Jeep Compass costs an average of $32,249 and the average price of a three-year-old Compass is $26,112.

#2 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.2

This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has above-average cargo space with 21.7 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, which grows to 49.5 cubic feet when rear seats are folded down. The Outlander Sport also has standard all-wheel drive and returns decent fuel economy for the class. A new Outlander Sport has an average price of $25,451 and a three-year-old used Outlander Sport costs an average of $21,777.

#3 MINI Countryman

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.1

The MINI Countryman is more expensive and has less cargo space than its rivals, but it is also more fun-to-drive and has an upscale interior. A new MINI Countryman’s average price is $37,994 and the average price of a three-year-old used version is $32,260

#4 Fiat 500x

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 6.9

The Fiat 500X ranks fourth. The Fiat 500x has an affordable starting price and comes standard with all-wheel drive. It has a peppy engine and an attractive interior. A new Fiat 500x costs an average of $33,550 and a three-year old used Fiat 500x costs an average of $22,212.



#5 Mazda CX-3

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 6.1

The Mazda CX-3 ranks fifth. The Mazda CX-3 made its debut in the newly established subcompact SUV vehicle segment in 2016. The CX-3 offers the sporty driving dynamics and attractive styling characteristic of the Mazda brand and a long list of standard safety and infotainment features. The small but mighty CX-3 also earns the Top Safety Pick+ designation from IIHS, the Institute’s highest honor. The average price of new Mazda CX-3 is $34,167 and a three-year-old used Mazda CX-3 is $21,583.

The Bottom Line

While full-size SUVs account for the most models on the list, there are additional options for smaller, more practical haulers including midsize and compact SUVs. If you want not only the most reliable SUV but also the most reliable vehicle you can buy period, the choices showcased here are your best bet. Whether you want a new SUV or a reliable used SUV,

