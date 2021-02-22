Basketball Challenge Bracket Game

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Special Reports
Crime
Coronavirus
Texas News
Education
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report
Video Game News
National
Top Stories
COVID-19 transmission low in schools if proper protocols followed, new study finds
Top Stories
Instagram down: Service down for users across world
Happiness Report finds world largely in good spirits despite pandemic, though US ranking dipped
Viral video shows older brother teaching younger brother how to calm down – and it works
Can ERCOT be sued? Texas Supreme Court says it can’t weigh in now
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Storm Team: Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
SkyView: Nacogdoches: The Fredonia Hotel
Bus Stop Forecast
Mosquito Meter
Pollen Count
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Big Tournament
MLB Texas Rangers Spring Training
MLB Houston Astros Spring Training
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Big Race INDY
Japan 2020
Silver Star Nation
Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
Friday Football Fever
Top Stories
Tyler Legacy remembers Tim Johnson, late football coach, during memorial service on Thursday
Video
Top Stories
2nd straight game past the century mark, TJC Women blow out Elite Basketball
Video
Longview native Trent Williams signs largest offensive lineman contract in NFL history
Lawyer represents 4 women who claim Deshaun Watson assaulted them; Texans’ quarterback wants to clear his name
Hagen Smith, Bullard no hit Kilgore in key district showdown
Video
Community
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
East Texas Live
Community
Calendar
Remarkable Women
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Blue Sprig Pediatrics shares about their sensory-friendly Easter event
Video
Top Stories
City of Tyler: Liberty reopening for rentals; Caldwell exhibit
Video
Top Stories
University of Texas at Tyler gives update on 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report
Video
Goodwill Industries of East Texas: Career Training for Women
Video
Best of Breed German Shepherds
Video
C Woods Company: Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Semi leads Texas police on high-speed chase through multiple counties
Video
Top Stories
Rep. Schaefer files bill to create fifth district court in Smith County
Video
Top Stories
East Texas newspaper carrier shot Friday morning near ETBU campus
Video
Study: Mexican nationals make up largest group crossing border illegally
Video
Restaurant owners looking to hire more staff say, ‘No one wants to work’
Video
Scam Alert: Why posting your COVID vaccine card may lead to fraud
Video
Contests
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Top Stories
Check Your Standings for KETK’s Basketball Challenge Bracket Game!
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Tyler in search of licensed vocational nurse
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store needs an assistant manager
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health is hiring a laundry delivery driver
Video
JOB ALERT: Remedy Intelligence Staffing in Jacksonville needs outdoor property maintenance
Video
JOB ALERT: Altra Federal Credit Union in Tyler is hiring a teller
Video
JOB ALERT: Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Tyler needs an administrative assistant
Video
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Remarkable Women
Newsletters
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Challenge Bracket Game