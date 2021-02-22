Basketball Challenge Bracket Game

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
61°
Tyler
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Your Local Election HQ
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Border Report
Health
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Education
Special Reports
Consumer Reports
Weird News
National
World
Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Capitol Police to reinstall fence for State of the …
Ukrainian brewery joins war effort, switches from …
Gallery
Man slams feces in woman’s face at Bronx subway station: …
Average gas price jumps 10 cents over 2 weeks to …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Talk
Pollen Count | Silver Line Roofing
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
CHINA 2022 OLYMPICS
Big Race Daytona
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Friday Football Fever
The Big Game
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Sports
Top Stories
Martins Mill, Brownsboro, Winnsboro and Neches punch …
Video
Top Stories
Martin’s Mill and Douglass set to clash in Athens …
Video
Brownsboro eliminates rival Bullard 57-38
Video
Grambling State set to hire Art Briles as offensive …
Video
Gladewater’s Daylon Mack selected by Tampa Bay in …
Video
Community
Post Your Local Events
East Texas Live
Black History Month
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
🌹 Texas Rose Festival
Veterans Voices
Small Town Salute
BestReviews
Top Stories
Johnson’s Grocery to close in Tyler after serving …
Video
Top Stories
Salvation Animal Rescue to host Pawdi Gras party …
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Fire Department
Video
Longview Public Library holds spring book sale
Video
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Huntington is the ‘gateway’ to …
Video
Tyler Fire Department gets approved to apply for …
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Union Pacific Railroad in Longview needs …
Video
Top Stories
East Texas businesses showing support for Ukraine, …
Video
Top Stories
1 teen dead, another injured after crash near Carthage
Video
Former Florida deputy accused in cold case killing …
Video
Watch: Missile hits apartment building in Kyiv
Video
Martin’s Mill and Douglass set to clash in Athens …
Video
Contests
⚾ Academy Sports + Outdoors Giveaway 🥎
🏅 Nominate Your Athlete of the Week
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
🙏 Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
🦸♀️ Remarkable Women of East Texas Returns March 1st
Completed Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Union Pacific Railroad in Longview needs …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Mavis Tire Supply in Henderson needs automotive …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Air Evac Lifeteam in Crockett is looking …
Video
JOB ALERT: West Fraser in Henderson needs a machine …
Video
JOB ALERT: McKaig Chevrolet Buick in Gladewater needs …
Video
JOB ALERT: JEB Food Group in Big Sandy is searching …
Video
Contact Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
FOX51
KTPN
Meet the Team
About Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Basketball Challenge Bracket Game