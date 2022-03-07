Basketball Challenge Bracket Game

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
71°
Sign Up
Tyler
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Super Saver
Education
Special Reports
Weird News
National
World
East Texas Gas Prices
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Automotive News
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Gilmer PD searching for alleged Tractor Supply …
Gallery
Top Stories
Panola County officials seize $48,000, drugs during …
Raising Cane’s to open second Tyler location with …
Video
East Texas officials identify elderly victim found …
Gallery
SFA employees receive 6% raise due to cost of living …
Weather
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Pollen Count
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
Friday Football Fever
Fever Scores
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Top Stories
Ashton Haynes follows in his parents footsteps and …
Video
Top Stories
Kollin Lewis signs to play football at UNT with family …
Video
Former Henderson Football booster club president …
Video
2023 National Signing Day in East Texas
Video
Tyler Legacy Baseball ready for season with a new …
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Post Your Local Events
KETK Gives Back
East Texas Women
Small Town Salute
🙏 Nominate A Nonprofit by Sloan Law Firm
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
BestReviews
Positive News
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Gilmer PD searching for alleged Tractor Supply …
Gallery
Top Stories
Chick-fil-A hosts annual soup drive for Salvation …
Video
Raising Cane’s to open second Tyler location with …
Video
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice
LIST: The best Valentine’s Day date ideas in East …
Video
KETK Replay
FOX51 Replay
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Top Stories
Chick-fil-A hosts annual soup drive for Salvation …
Video
Top Stories
Raising Cane’s to open second Tyler location with …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care LLC in Mineola …
Video
Monday Midday Forecast: Warm & breezy Monday, storms …
Video
Wedding bells are ringing at East Texas Wedding Extravaganza …
Video
Woman celebrates her 103rd birthday in Lindale
Video
Contests
💕 Valentine’s Giveaway by Jim Bartlett
📺 Big Game Giveaway 🏈
💪 Academy Sports + Outdoors Giveaway
🥪 Super Sandwich Giveaway by Leslie Cain Realty
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
🏟️ Pro Football Challenge Powered by Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick
Completed Contests
Remarkable Women: March 2023
Top Stories
Valentine’s Giveaway by Jim Bartlett
Video
Top Stories
Big Game Giveaway 2023
Video
Job Board
Job Alert
Jobs.KETK.com
Job Seekers
Job Recruiters
Work for KETK | FOX51
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care LLC in Mineola …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Elwood Staffing in Tyler needs a Welder
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Columbia Healthcare in Henderson needs …
Video
JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Tyler needs a Computed …
Video
JOB ALERT: Chili’s in Lindale needs a Restaurant …
Video
JOB ALERT: Allied Universal in Tyler needs a Security …
Video
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
News Tips
About Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
Advertise With Us
FOX51
KTPN
Technical Issues
Feedback
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Basketball Challenge Bracket Game