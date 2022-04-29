Clear the Shelters

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters and rescues across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adopt & donate event thoughout the month of August 2022 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 700,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET-SPCA)
657 Co Rd 2840, Mineola, TX 75773
(903) 638-6902
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

901 W College St, Athens, TX 75751
(903) 292-1287
Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
(936) 404-7908
Lufkin, TX
City of Henderson Animal Center
312 1201 Highland Dr. Henderson, TX 75652
903-657-7651
Humane Society of Angelina County
Winnie Berry Pet Adoption Center

1102 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 639-1880

Justice for Samson Animal Rescue

Stockdale, TX
830-265-2533

Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center

1901 Hill St, Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 633-0218

Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
303 H G Mosley Pkwy, Longview, TX 75604
(903) 297-7387
Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
Bullard, TX
srgdrr.inc@gmail.com
Smith County Animal Control & Shelter
312 E Ferguson St, Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 266-4303
SPCA of East Texas
3405 E NE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75708
(903) 596-7722
The Humane Society's Pets Fur People
1823 County Rd 386, Tyler, TX 75708
(903) 597-2471

