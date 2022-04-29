About Clear the Shelters

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters and rescues across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adopt & donate event thoughout the month of August 2022 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 700,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.