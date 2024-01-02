KETK TODAY & CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
51°
WATCH NOW
East Texas Live
Sign Up
Tyler
51°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C.
Border Report
Super Saver
Special Reports
Entertainment
East Texas In Focus
Your Local Election HQ
National
World
Automotive News
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
Son of elected officials arrested for disrupting …
Video
Top Stories
East Texas firefighters put out grass fire
Gallery
Single wide trailer burns down in Payne Springs
Gallery
First hikes of 2024 held at Tyler State Park
Video
East Texas’ first babies born in 2024
Video
Weather
Nominate A Super Weather Kid
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Special 2023: Before, during and after the storm
Weather Alerts
Pollen Count
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: Tyler Plaza Tower by Tyler Neurosurgical Associates
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam by Cable’s Roofing
SkyView: Longview by Monsour Law Firm
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
Friday Football Fever
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Big Race Indy
Draft Day Preview
Top Stories
Daingerfield’s Aeryn Hampton chooses Alabama over …
Video
Top Stories
Chapel Hill’s Dyllan Drummond signs with UNLV
Video
Troup’s Trae Davis signs with Kansas State
Video
Hallsville’s LaMiaya Henderson earns UCLA track scholarship
Video
Pair of Lobo safeties sign with Oklahoma State, Tulsa
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Post Your Local Events
Small Town Salute
East Texas Women
Neal’s Wheels: Bike’s for Kids
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE
Project Roadblock
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
🙏 Nominate A Nonprofit by Sloan Law Firm
Clear the Shelters
Texas Rose Festival Parade
Veterans Voices
BestReviews
Positive News
Top Stories
First hikes of 2024 held at Tyler State Park
Video
Top Stories
East Texas’ first babies born in 2024
Video
ETX firework stand says business is booming for NYE
Video
Horse-drawn carriage rides offered in downtown Tyler
Video
Nicholas Pet Haven and Stanley’s raise van money
Video
Video
KETK Replay
FOX51 Replay
Livestream
SkyView: Tyler Plaza Tower by Tyler Neurosurgical Associates
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam by Cable’s Roofing
SkyView: Longview by Monsour Law Firm
Top Stories
WATCH: Attempted kidnapping thwarted at Florida Walmart
Video
Top Stories
The states movers flocked to most in 2023: U-Haul
Video
Top Stories
Son of elected officials arrested for disrupting …
Video
‘Time travel’ flight lands in wrong year
Video
Texas fire crews responded to 6500+ wildfires in …
Video
The Rock teases match against top WWE star
Video
Contests
🏈 Pro Football Challenge by ETR-DAIKIN
🏆 Nominate an Athlete of the Week
☀️🌧️ Nominate A Super Weather Kid 🌈
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
🙏 Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Contest & Sweepstakes Winners 2023
Job Board
Job Alert
Jobs.KETK.com
Job Seekers
Job Recruiters
Work for KETK | FOX51
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Jacksonville needs …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: UT Health in Jacksonville needs an Ultrasound …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Sevita in Tyler needs a Caregiver
Video
JOB ALERT: Sports Clips in Palestine needs a Hair …
Video
JOB ALERT: Aaron’s in Tyler needs a Customer Accounts …
Video
JOB ALERT: Park Highlands Nursing & Rehabilitation …
Video
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
News Tips
About Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
Advertise With Us
FOX51
KTPN
Technical Issues
Feedback
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
KETK TODAY & CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Don't Miss
Peyton Kelly: CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine …
ENTER Pro Football Challenge
Nominate A Super Weather Kid
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Trending Right Now
Son of elected officials arrested for disrupting …
First annual MLK Jr. Day parade is coming to Tyler
32 lbs of marijuana found during traffic stop
Doctors explain what happens when you stop Ozempic
Breakthrough in 20-year-old Gregg County cold case