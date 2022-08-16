CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they are looking for information on a recent hay theft in Houston County.

A Crockett resident said a total of 10 bales of hay were stolen from his hay barn, located eight miles off loop 304 on 21 W and CR 3060 near Mount Moriah church, between Aug. 13 to 15. The large 5×6 hay bales are wrapped with an American flag net wrap per a victim statement.

Crockett Police have released security camera photos from the incident and ask anyone that may know or have seen anything to please call Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862.