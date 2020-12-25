11-year-old creates charity to bring teddy bears to adults in the hospital

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When Breann Benson was seven years old, doctors found a tumor in her brain. During her time in the hospital, she received 25 teddy bears.

Later, when her mother had surgery, Benson noticed that her mom didn’t get any stuffed animals. That sparked an idea that has brought joy to hundreds since.

She started her charity, Bre’s Bears, to bring stuffed bears to adults in the hospital. Now 11 years old, she’s found a way to help others in the same way she was helped.

“It’s actually very, very fun to do this, to give to the adults,” Benson said.

This year alone, she’s given away more than 200 stuffed animals.