2 East Texas teens honored by Red Cross for saving man from drowning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas teenagers were honored Monday for their life-saving intervention of a drowning man last July.

The American Red Cross presented Macen and Micah Beard with the Red Cross Certificate of Merit for using their Red Cross lifeguard training skills to save a life.

“I don’t know if I wasn’t able to swim out there with my training and skills that I have if I don’t know if the other adults would have gotten there in time for him to keep his head above water and keep on breathing,” Macen said.

The 16 and 18-year-olds received the highest award given by the Red Cross and were recognized via Zoom.

“We’re extremely proud to present a Certificate of Merit to both Macen and Micah for their quick actions,” said Tammy Prater, executive director, American Red Cross serving East Texas. “You never know when you’ll need to use the lifesaving skills you learn through the Red Cross. Fortunately, the Beard’s were able to call upon their training to prevent a tragedy that day.”

Last July, while on vacation with their family in Orange Beach, Alabama, they noticed a man far off the shoreline in distress.

Macen jumped into action using his Red Cross lifeguard training to swim out to the man. Micah met his brother halfway to provide support and take over, bringing the man safely back to the shore.

Both the boy where competitive swimmers for Whitehouse High School and felt it was necessary to join the Red Cross’ lifeguarding program.

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills session) and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass.