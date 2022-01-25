2 Longview students have artwork selected to be displayed on city sanitation trucks

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District revealed special artwork designed by students on Tuesday morning.

The drawings of two students from Judson Steam Academy Middle School were printed on the side of sanitation trucks as part of a contest. The competition was about litter reduction, according to Longview ISD.

Dozens gathered outside of the school to see who had been selected as winners. Cassidy and Jessica, who are both 8th grade students took first place.

Cassidy’s artwork included a bright skyline with a rainbow. There was also a large tree on the left and it had the phrase ‘Keep Longview Beautiful’ adorning the leaves. The painting also showed children playing on a playground.

Jessica drew a colorful sunset and a student that appears to be picking up trash. The city of Longview tower can also be see in the background.