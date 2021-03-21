2021 East Texas Auto & Cycle Show raises more than $110,000 for East Texas Crisis Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2021 East Texas Auto & Cycle show raised more than $110,000 for the East Texas Crisis Center.

Leading up to the raffle, many people within the community helped promote including Sheriff Larry Smith, Mayor Don Warren and Smith County Criminal District Attorney Jacob Putman as well as many other faces of the community.

“Smith County Sheriff’s Office is proud of the relationship we have with the East Texas Crisis Center,” Smith said.

This opportunity that we have every year to buy raffle tickets is a great opportunity and way for the citizens to give to the crisis center. They support a great function that is much needed here in Smith County as well as other counties

Even though the show was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Auto & Cycle show were able to raise the money after keeping the Mustang raffle.

The raffle tickets were $10 and the winner of the raffle was announced on the Facebook page and the companies website. Preston Shumway was announced the winner.

Every year since 2004, Tyler Ford has donated raffle cars and allowed the East Texas Crisis Center to keep 100% of the ticket sales.