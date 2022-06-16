TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The winners of the raffles from the 2022 Cattle Barons’ Gala received their prizes on Thursday morning.

Angela Mandell said she purchased 12 raffle tickets for the 2022 GMC Sierra, six for her and six for her husband. This is their second time to attend the event, after moving to East Texas a little while ago. She adds that she’s never won anything like this before.

“I heard my first name and I thought there’s no way, that’s not me. And then they announced my last name and that’s where I lost it. It was amazing!”

A total of 531 raffle tickets were sold for the 2022 GMC Sierra SLT Crew Cab Cattle Barons’ Edition truck, with the donations totaling $53,100. The truck was donated by Paula and Monte Hall of Hall Buick GMC. The MSRP of the truck is $56,975.

Mandell says this is the first truck for their family. They had been looking into getting one, but it was just never the right time. As for the first trip in the new truck, the couple has big plans.

“Well I want to say Disney, but it’s a little hot. So probably, we’re going to go run through McDonald’s and get my frist Diet Coke for the day!” Mandell joked.

The winner of the Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry shopping spree was Grant Goates, who was attending the event for the first time because his employer was sponsoring a table. He said his name was called as the winner while at the poker table playing.

The shopping spree is worth $5,000 and Goates said he only purchased one ticket out of the 389 that were sold. The donations totaled $6,620.

“I consider myself pretty lucky. I did well on the poker table and on the shopping spree that night. It’s for such a great cause. The money spent there is going to a good place,” said Goates. He told us that he plans on buying some more jewlery by designer David Yurman.

The theme for this year’s gala was Neon Rose. Whitney Cain, Kennedy May and Spencer Smith are the chairs for the event. It was selected in reference the 1990s decade and to honor the city of Tyler.

“This event offers a festive way to raise much needed funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.” JENNIFER GASTON, THE MEDIA CHAIR FOR THE GALA

The first Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held in June 1988, and it has been supporting the American Cancer Society ever since.

They have raised $16.5 million to help those affected by cancer locally and in other parts of the U.S.