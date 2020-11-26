21-year-old mother of three shares how she overcame the odds and graduated from Longview High School

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Madison Henderson-Odle, 21, dropped out two times, but she enrolled in high school for the last time this year.

The young mother of three took online classes at Longview Early College High School. She said her family motivated her to get her high school degree.

“I wasn’t going to go back to school. I wasn’t but my oldest, my six year old, I want him to believe he can do anything he sets his mind to, and I wanted to walk for that boy,” said Henderson-Odle.

But, her journey to graduation was not easy.

Henderson-Odle was pregnant, and she gave birth to her daughter, Khalesi in September while she was still attending classes.

She also had some complications during her pregnancy.

“I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is where you are constantly throwing up. I lost 40 pounds because I couldn’t keep anything down,” said Henderson-Odle.

She received support from her husband and sister, and she was able to achieve her goal: to graduate from high school.

Now, Henderson-Odle said she also wants to go to college and get a degree in diesel mechanics and cyber security.