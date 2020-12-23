$25,000 donation to help Caldwell Zoo’s cheetah breeding program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Caldwell Zoo will be able to do more to help preserve endangered African cheetahs thanks to the generosity of a Tyler family.

The zoo received a $25,000 donation from the Coats family in honor of Dr. David Coats, the zoo announced on its Facebook page.

“Plans are underway to expand our cheetah breeding facility and this donation will really help to bring those plans to fruition,” the announcement said. “By expanding our facilities, we will be able to do more to help save these magnificent animals from extinction. Future generations will be able to visit the Caldwell Zoo and connect with wildlife.”

The Coats family has a tremendous appreciation of wildlife and great memories at the Caldwell Zoo, the announcement said.

“Our family has always loved the Caldwell Zoo and we want to help them continue their mission,” said Emily Coats in a statement released by the zoo.

Catherine Reynolds and Jason Coats, the daughter and son of David and Emily, remember going to the zoo as kids. In fact, they shared how DK Caldwell would greet the children and pass out silver dollars.

“He was like Santa Claus,” Emily said. “The zoo is just such a special place. We have a lot of great memories from there. So, we want to do something that will really help the zoo, help wildlife and maybe inspire the Tyler community,” she said in the post.

The tradition continues with the granddaughter, Valerie Reynolds, who is in her fourth year of veterinary school at Colorado State University.

In October, Caldwell Zoo announced the birth of cheetah cubs at the zoo. Mary Jo, the cheetah, became the proud mother of four cubs.

Earlier in the year, the zoo also fostered a cheetah cub from Wildlife Safari in Oregon.