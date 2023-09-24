SACUL, Texas (KETK) – The town of Sacul celebrated their 35th annual Sacul Folk Festival on Saturday. The folk-themed festival started with a parade featuring the Cushing High School Band.

There was plenty of fun for the whole family like bingo, folk music, a splash zone for kids and an antique car and tractor show.

One festival attendee described how the festival’s older music brings people together.

“All of our older music is a whole lot better, it’s got a better theme and story to the music itself. It’s the heart of our country,” said attendee, Angela Gunter.

Unfortunately the community couldn’t celebrate their festival with lifetime Sacul resident and long time attendee Novis White, who died on April 29.