EDOM, Texas (KETK) – Sunday was the last day of the 51st Edom Art Festival and organizers said they broke sales records and had phenomenal turnout.

Festival visitors are able to find all kinds of crafts like jewelry, pottery, woodworking and glass made by over 60 artists displaying their art at the festival.

“The crowds have just been phenomenal. Our artists have had record sales, some of them the best they have ever had, anywhere, anytime, in Dallas, anywhere. We are the premiere art event in East Texas,” said Beth Brown the director of the Edom Art festival

The city of Edom has a population of around 350 people but can see up to 1,500 visitors from across the state during the festival