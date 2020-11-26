5th grader collects 1,000 cans for St. Gregory Cathedral School food drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- St. Gregory Cathedral School recently hosted their annual food drive, and one student made it his mission to collect 1,000 cans to help out those who need it the most.

According to the school, they collected a total of 5,444 cans to be donated to St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic charitable organization.

Joshua Fate, a 5th grade student, collected 1,032 cans, during the food drive.

“Both of my parents work in the medical field and directly with COVID patients, so I understand the urgent need of so many people during the holidays,” said Fate.

He also said it was his goal to collect 1,000 items.

“I shared my goal with the people in my neighborhood. I wrote a note and attached a paper grocery bag and left it at my neighbors’ doors. Last year, I collected 200 cans from my neighbors,” added Fate.

St. Gregory’s Principal Robin Perry said, it has been gratifying to see students’ reactions during the food drive.

“Covid-19 has tried to strip us from a lot of things, but it has not succeeded in striping us from our compassion for those who suffer more than we do. In a time like this, it has been so rewarding to see our students get so excited about earning each item that has been brought in to donate.” Perry said.

Christie Milawski, a religion teacher at the school, said this is the 15th year they have held the food drive.

“I am so happy to help so many people, and I am proud of my neighborhood. It has been a cool experience to put into action the things I learned from my family and at St. Gregory Cathedral School,” said Fate.