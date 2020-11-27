7-year-old from East Texas spends first Thanksgiving with his adopted family

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tony Lange probably just had one of the best Thanksgivings of his life. All thanks to his new adopted family.

Tony was fostered by the Lange family for nine months. His dad said adoption was something he didn’t have to think twice about.

“It’s been in my heart for a long time. In part because my dad adopted me, when I was three years old. I was the only kid of a single mom, and when they got married they walked through the adoption process. So adoption has been apart of my whole life,” said Kenny Lange.

Lange also said Tony brings joy and happiness to their family. Which is what Lange admires most about his new son.

“When Tony came into our home last year over the summer, he just fit immediately” said Lange.

Tony is now one of four Lange children. He said he’s thankful he was adopted and to be able to spend time with his family this Thanksgiving.

Lange is encouraging East Texans to adopt, foster and do whatever they can to help children in need.

Especially, during this holiday season.