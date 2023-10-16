GIMLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas yam fans are in luck because the 86th annual Yamboree starts in Gilmer this Friday.

The event is a ton of family fun and will feature a No Limits Livestock Show, a quilt show, a yam decorating contest and the yam-fan favorite Yam Pie Competition. Of course, no Yamboree would be complete without the Yamboree Queen.

The 86th East Texas Yamboree Queen Addison Young explained why being the Yamboree Queen means so much to her.

“It means a lot to me because a bunch of children look up to you and they’re constantly seeing how you act and how you portray yourself,” Young said. “And I love to just show kids that kindness is above all. You should always remember to be kind to others. It’s just fun to represent Gilmer and my family.”

To learn more about the event visit the Yamboree online.