903 Handmade closing at the end of March

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 903 Handmade, the local Tyler business that featured makers from all over East Texas, announced Thursday night that they would be closing their doors at the end of March.

The business thanked on Facebook “everyone who has supported our small business and all our makers.”

The owners will have merchandise from both the store and area makers discounted until the final business day.

It is not clear what day that will be, other than it would be “at the end of March.

The store is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is located on Old Jacksonville in Tyler.