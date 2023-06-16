TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Armory Flea Market, named the oldest flea market in Tyler, has announced that they will be closing their doors for good on Aug. 30.

The flea market carries antiques such as advertising signs, fishing tackle, collectables and vintage clothing. They have been in business for over 30 years and they are sad to declare that they will no longer be serving the East Texas community.

The business reports that the city, who owns their building, has plans to turn it into a pavilion.

They are urging their customers on social media to come in one last time. Vendors are still able to bring in merchandise as well.