Alto Rural Water Corp. issues boil water notice

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – Many customers of the Alto Rural Water Supply Corp. are being warned to boil their tap water.

The corporation issued the boil water notice Tuesday morning after it discovered that a pump at one of its three wells was not working, an announcement said.

Most of the customers affected live outside the city including in the FM 241 area.

Water customers need to boil for about two minutes to kill microbes before drinking the water or using it in cooking. Customer should boil water until further notice.