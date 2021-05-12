Annual drive seeks to collect 2,000 pairs of new shoes for East Texas children

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The annual Buckner Longview Community Shoe Drive, part of the nonprofit’s program Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, hopes to collect 2,000 pairs of new shoes for children and teens.

Through June 18, people can drop off shoes at 25 locations in East Texas.

The greatest need is for athletic shoes for boys in sizes 1-5 and for girls in sizes 4-5, organizers said. Cash donations are also accepted.

“I know Longview residents can come together and help us reach this goal,” said Shelly Smith, executive director of Buckner Longview. “What better way to continue our return to normal than to help children in need in our own community?”

The shoes will be given to children at the Junior League of Longview’s School Supply Train in August. Many of the children and families who attend the event are served by Buckner Longview’s programs, such as Buckner Family Hope Center and Buckner Family Pathways.

“Part of the reason Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls is such a popular program in our community is due to the joy it gives people to purchase a new pair of shoes and take it to one of our community partners. Placing those shoes in a box with other pairs makes you feel connected to a greater good,” Smith said.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Drop-off locations include LeTourneau University at the Allen Family Student Center, Longview Mall, Automotive Super Center (four locations), Central Title, Mack and Hansen Orthodontics, Roof Care, Cassity Jones-Longview and Henderson, Farmer’s Insurance-Amy Frith, Allstate-Jason Jones, Longview WOW Museum, CMJJ Properties, UT Tyler University Longview Center, Spring Hill Pharmacy, and Walker Pharmacy in Gladewater.

All three locations of Shiver’s will host a special collection event on June 5.

Participating churches include Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, New Beginnings Baptist Church, Grace Creek Church, Pathway Church, LifePoint Church, Spring Hill First Baptist Church, Mobberly Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, Longview, Northwood Church, and Mulberry Springs Baptist Church.

For information about how to donate shoes or to register to become a collection location, visit Buckner.org/LongviewShoeDrive.