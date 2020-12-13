Answered prayer: $1.4 million donation means Breckenridge Village will build special events center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A nonprofit organization has donated $1.4 million to Breckenridge Village of Tyler to help complete a $5 million campaign to build the Douglas R. Mehling Center on its campus.

The center will include classrooms, meeting rooms and a hall for special events. Breckenridge Village provides people with intellectual and developmental disabilities a supervised family-like setting where they can thrive.

“Since its founding more than 20 years ago by the BCFS System, Breckenridge Village has been a highly compassionate, top tier ministry for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “We thank our Lord for the wonderful blessings that come from those who support the good and important work of Breckenridge Village.” BCFS SYSTEM PRESIDENT KEVIN C. DINNIN

The namesake of the center, died in 2016 from muscular dystrophy at age 34. Mehling received a master’s degree in theology from the Adventist International Institute of Advanced Studies, said information on the website.

The $1.4 million donation was made by the BCFS System, a nonprofit organization operating health and human services programs, the announcement said.

Steven Campbell, executive director at BVT, said construction of the center will start soon.

“We are thankful for the generosity of our philanthropic partners and for the hope and purpose their gifts will provide to so many deserving individuals and their families,” he said.

Other contributions have included a $2.2 million donation from Doug and Patti Mehling, $1 million from the Baugh Foundation, $250,000 from longtime supporters who wish to remain anonymous, the announcement said.

“Jesus says if you just give a cup of water in my name, you will not lose your reward,” said Linda Taylor, associate executive director of advancement at BVT. “And so it takes all of us – those who can give financially, those that can come and work physically, those that can pray – to do this mission, to make it successful and make it effective. It takes everyone. I’m truly humbled by the giving spirit of each donor who made this dream a reality for the amazing individuals we serve at BVT.”