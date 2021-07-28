Arbor Day Foundation recognizes Tyler as Tree City community that promotes urban forestation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler City Council accepted the 2020 Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA Growth Award on Wednesday during the City Council meeting.

The Tree City USA Growth Award is presented by the Arbor Day Foundation to Tree City USA communities that demonstrate higher levels of tree care and community engagement.

“Tyler should be proud to receive this recognition, as it shows the City’s dedication to protect and contribute to the invaluable resource that is our urban forest,” said Urban Forrester/Arborists Madeline Burton. “Proper maintenance and care now, means that future generations will continue to reap the benefits a healthy, green canopy provides.”

2020 events that made the City of Tyler eligible for this award include Arbor Day celebrations at Faulkner Park and the campuses of the University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College. In addition to Arbor Day events, the City hosted a seedling giveaway where 3,700 seedlings were given to families to plant on their properties.

The city also coordinated with the One Tree Planted non-profit organization to plant seedlings at several parks. Fifty trees and 2,400 seedlings were planted on public property and 106 trees were planted on private property.

This is the city’s sixth Growth Award and the 11th time to be named Tree City U.S.A.