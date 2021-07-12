Area Agency on Aging of East Texas reopens senior meal sites

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Area Agency of Aging of East Texas on Monday resumed serving meals to senior citizens at several sites in the area.

In March 2020 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the East Texas Council of Governments’ program quit serving meals at several community sites and transitioned to offering meals through delivery or pickup.

The AAA spends about $2.4 million for the senior nutrition program annually in East Texas, serving approximately 4,000 seniors, said information from the agency.

Bettye Mitchell, ETCOG’s Director of Aging, said ETCOG is happy to again be using the sites to provide meals for seniors, many who had been isolated and suffered loss during the pandemic.

“Our hearts go out to our participants who have faced illness, death, and the loss of loved ones during the pandemic. We are grateful to the staff at the senior nutrition sites, which continued to serve our seniors,” Mitchell said. “This program is vital to help reduce social isolation of those who are homebound or in rural areas. Many of our clients use the congregate meal sites to engage with other seniors through games, conversations, and activities, so we are excited to reopen and bring seniors together to reconnect.”

AAA meal sites reopening July 12 are: