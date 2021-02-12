Art by 2 Tyler ISD students selected for display at Texas Capitol

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Legacy High School senior Ian Black and Caldwell Arts Academy eighth-grader, Lucy Hager have art that will appear in the Texas Capitol

The Texas Art Education Association selected Tyler ISD students’ art to appear in the Youth Art Month Capitol Celebration in Austin.

Public and private school districts submit art made by pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade student artists to be considered for the exhibition.

“This is a huge honor! TAEA selected only 125 pieces to represent visual art education in Texas Schools,” Tyler ISD Director of Visual and Performing Arts Sandra Newton said. “Many Texas school districts did not have any artwork selected, but Tyler ISD had two!”

Tyler Legacy High School senior Ian Black (Courtesy TISD)

Black credits his love for music and his exposure to various artists’ work for the inspiration of his piece, Hamartia.

“My primary source of inspiration came from listening to music made by my favorite artists, specifically Frank Ocean, Tyler the Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Kanye West, and Saba,” Black said in a statement released by the district. “I remember walking to the art room listening to Frank Ocean, and his music would put me into a very creative mindset. As far as the more technical aspect of the piece goes, a lot of my inspiration came from Superani artists like Katsuya Terada and Nicolas Nemri. My art teacher had also shown me an art piece called The Painted Banner in the Tomb of the Marquess of Dai, and that heavily influenced the overall composition of my piece.”

Hager said learning photography is a new skill that she enjoys building. Hager said her piece, “Not Allowed to Cross” is meant to encourage others. “In America, there are huge racial issues, and the stop sign is like society telling him to stop, almost like don’t even try, but he’s still going. He’s still walking.”

The xhibit begins with a display in the Lower Rotunda of the Texas State Capitol and continues at the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum.