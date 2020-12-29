ArtsView cancels gala fundraiser; selling New Year’s Eve party packs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – ArtsView Children’s Theatre in Longview has canceled its First Night Gala fundraiser “out of an abundance of caution and concern for our community,” organizers said.

The fundraiser was set for New Year’s Eve at the Summit Club.

Gregg County currently has a high rate of COVID-19. Health officials are asking people to avoid large gatherings.

Those who have tickets will receive refunds.

Instead of holding the event, organizers are offering people the chance to buy a New Year’s Eve Party Pack for $50 that includes a bottle of bubbly, four specialty cupcakes from Smallcakes, sparkling cider, toasting glasses, and NYE noisemakers.

Those who would like to buy a party pack can send an email to artsview@artsviewact.com. The deadline to order is Dec. 29.