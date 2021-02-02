Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair will become Facebook event this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler will be a virtual event.

Typically about 50 vendors set up in Bergfeld Park but this year they will offer their handmade goods in a Facebook event on the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page.

The event will be on view March 19 to April 1, said information from the city. A sample of each vendor’s products along with a link to their website will be included for shoppers to view and make purchases.

The annual event is sponsored by the city Parks and Recreation Department. The vendor’s market is part of the annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, which begins in mid-March and coincides with the blooming of azaleas in Tyler.

Thousands come each year to drive through Tyler neighborhoods known for their azalea plantings.

Health officials are advising people not gather in large groups so some events held during the trail are being canceled or moved on line.

For more information, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page.