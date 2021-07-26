LIST: Where to get free school supplies in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several communities in East Texas are getting ready for the back-to-school season by giving away school supplies.

KETK has come up with a list of places where you can get free supplies, and or donate to those in need.

TYLER:

Young Entrepreneur Expo/Back to School Bash

Creative Minds Initiative will have a Young Entrepreneur Expo and Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Promise Academy 504 W 32nd St. The event will provide a space for kids to showcase their entrepreneurial skills. At the event they will also be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies. The event will be accepting 20 kids as vendors and have had 10 sign up so far, according to the events’ Facebook page.

Back 2 School Extravaganza

Open Arms of Love Fellowship, Inc. will be holding a “Back 2 School Extravaganza” on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2026 E. Front St. The event will have free food and free school supplies.

LUFKIN:

The Junior League of Lufkin will have a Back to School Bonanza on Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. at the Pitzer Garrison Convention Center. The event will offer free backpacks filled with school supplies, health kits, uniforms, shoes, socks and undergarments. The event will be drive-thru style like last year. The coordinators encourage participants to pre-register to save time the day of the event. You can pre-register at www.juniorleagueoflufkin.org, or find the Junior League of Lufkin on Facebook. If you are pre-registered and your last name starts with A-M, they ask that you please pick up supplies from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. on the day of the event. If you are pre-registered and your last name starts with N-Z, you can pick up supplies 10 a.m.-noon on the day of the event. For families that need to register the day of the event, registration will start at 9 a.m. on the North side parking lot. They ask that you bring your ID and proof of enrollment.

LONGVIEW

New Beginnings Baptist Church will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies and a free haircut on Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both their campuses. The event will be held at their Gilmer campus at 1977 State Hwy 155 N. and in Longview at 2137 E George Richey Rd. There will also be free food, snow cones and games.

KILGORE

Fun Zone in Kilgore will be hosting a back to school bash and school supply give away on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 300 Harris St.

RUSK

Tree of Promise will hold a back-to-school drive to give away free school supplies on a first come, first served basis on Aug. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. People who attend must provide proof of residence within Rusk ISD.

WHITEHOUSE