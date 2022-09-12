TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Hamptons Senior Living Center delivered baskets for grandparents on Monday.

Sara Teichgraeber, Activities Director, explains that each resident will received a basket of treats from members of the local community. Teichgraeber started the initiative a few weeks ago among local partners, businesses, and others affiliated with the Hamptons.

Photo courtesy Hamptons Senior Living

Teichgraeber enlisted the help of students at UT University Academy and Owens Elementary. Students chose a resident for Grandparents Day and collected items to put in each basket.