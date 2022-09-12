TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Hamptons Senior Living Center delivered baskets for grandparents on Monday.
Sara Teichgraeber, Activities Director, explains that each resident will received a basket of treats from members of the local community. Teichgraeber started the initiative a few weeks ago among local partners, businesses, and others affiliated with the Hamptons.
Teichgraeber enlisted the help of students at UT University Academy and Owens Elementary. Students chose a resident for Grandparents Day and collected items to put in each basket.