BBQ benefit being held for Nacogdoches police sergeant who was hospitalized with COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- A barbecue benefit is being held to support the family of a Nacogdoches police sergeant who is healing after battling COVID-19.

Sgt. Al Patterson has been with the department for more than 20 years. According to a release from the PD, he was admitted into the hospital for complications from the virus on Aug. 13.

His family gave an update through NPD’s Facebook on Aug. 27, stating that Patterson was out of the hospital and back home with his family.

“Al is home with his family. He was released from the hospital into his wife’s care because she is a nurse. Al has long road to recovery ahead of him. We are very thankful for the many prayers and support this Community has shown us. Please continue to pray for his recovery. “

Now, an event will be held at the Civic Center on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

Rack’s BBQ and Catering will do the cooking, and the supplies were donated by Butcher Boys and Mrs. Bairds.

It will be $10 per plate. Some of the meal options include pork, baked beans and potato salad. People can pick up plates at the Civic Center on Thursday.

If you would like to preorder and request delivery for orders of more than 15 people, email sheltonj@nactx.us.