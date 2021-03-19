Beauty & Business: Tyler cake shop wins quarterly award

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Janie’s Cakes were awarded Beauty and the Business Award for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The cake shop has been serving the East Texas community since 1987.

The award recognizes businesses in the community for their improvement, upkeep, cleanliness and ‘beautification’ efforts.

Board members judge different aspects of a business, such as:

Storefront is inviting with the use and upkeep of greenery, such as grass, trees, shrubs and/or flowers along with benches, trash cans and/or chairs.

Parking area is litter-free.

Storefront has attractive signs.

Dumpster and trash areas are clean and tidy.

Old, unused bulky items are not stored around or behind the store, i.e. equipment, furniture or supplies.

Building front is in good shape with clean paint or bricks

Keep Tyler Beautiful said that they award businesses who keep their property clean in hopes to motivate others in the city to do the same.