Bicycle fix-it stations coming to Tyler parks



TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and Tyler Parks and Rec Department are creating 10 bicycle fix-it stations that will be located in city parks.

The stations will be placed near trails and will include all tools to make basic bike repairs and maintenance, such as inflating a flat tire and adjusting brakes, said information from the city.

“During this crucial time of the pandemic, we are seeing so many more families outdoors enjoying our parks and riding bicycles. We hope these stations are helpful to cyclists to maintain their bicycles and encourages others to try cycling.” Leanne Robinette, Senior Manager for Parks.

The bicycle fix-it stations will be installed at the following Tyler parks in the next few months:

Rose Rudman Trail and South Tyler Trails

Legacy Trail

Faulkner Nature Trails

Lindsey Mountain Bike Trails

Glass Recreation Center

Bergfeld Park

The fix-it stations are being created using money from a Texas Physical Activity and Nutrition Program grant.