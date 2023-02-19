TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas African American Museum in Tyler hosted it’s second annual Black History Month gala, with special guest speaker Billy O’Quinn.

O’Quinn has worked for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for over 30-years and is currently the director of the supply chain-chemical division. He is a certified coach, trainer and speaker.

“My motto is is to work hard and stay humble, and never forget where you come from, and if you do that, you know, the sky is the limit,” O’Quinn said.

Outside of Goodyear, O’Quinn has also served in several leadership positions, throughout his community. As a youth minister, a deacon, an avid volunteer, a mentor, and community supporter.