TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many communities across East Texas will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Here’s a list of events planned for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day from all across East Texas:

TYLER

The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum will have their 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday. The celebration will start at 9 a.m. in the square and will continue at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The event’s keynote speaker will be retired Air Force Maj. Beverly J. Russell.

LONGVIEW

In Longview there will be a march from Broughton Park to Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Monday. The march will begin at Broughton Recreation Center at 11 a.m. and conclude at noon with an interfaith service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The event is free and no registration is required.

The Sickle Cell Warriors of Texas and Community Connections will be hosting a Martin Luther King Jr Day Blood Drive on Monday at 501 Pine Road in Longview.

Longview Martial Arts is hosting a MLK Day Camp on Monday. The camp will start taking drop offs at 7:30 a.m., pick ups last until 6 p.m. and the cost is $55 per child.

KILGORE

Kilgore Men of Alliance is hosting a Martin Luther King Day Celebration at the First Baptist Church of Kilgore on Monday. The celebration will start at 10 a.m. with a march on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

PALESTINE

In Palestine on Monday there will be a MLK Parade and Presentation. The parade will start at Anderson County Courthouse and end at the Farmer’s Market. After there parade there will be a presentation and a free light lunch.

GLADEWATER

There will be a MLK Day Gospel Brunch on Monday at Aunt Sandra’s Place in Gladewater. The cost for the brunch is $10 a person and all the proceeds will go to the Feed the Hungry Program.

Pittsburg

The NAACP Pittsburg Branch is hosting a Dr. MLK Celebration on Monday starting at 10 a.m. at the Wallace Office. It will then proceed down Dr. ML King Avenue to St. Stephens AME Church at 10:30 a.m. The program that starts at 11 a.m. will feature guest speaker Keith Hawkins, Pittsburg native.

Winnsboro

Winnsboro is hosting its 23rd annual MLK Celebration on Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Park. The event is being held from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to all. There will be also be free food at the celebration.

JEFFERSON

The Marion County Diversified Civic and Social Concern Organization is hosting an MLK Banquet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jefferson Convention and Visitor Center. The event will feature uplifting music, speeches and food. For tickets or information call 903-665-3028 for Mary Spearman or 903-665-2180 for Joyce Smith.

TEXARKANA

In Texarkana, The Greater Texarkana Texas Branch of the NAACP is a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Dunbar Elementary School. The community will be reflecting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through, music, spoken word and dance. The event starts at 1:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

The theme of the event is “Together We Can Be The Dream.”