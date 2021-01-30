Tyler Public Library celebrates Black History Month with activity book

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library will celebrate Black History Month by giving teens and tweens activity books to test their knowledge of African American history.

The library gives the public a green book where they can learn about the meaning behind black history month.

The significance of the green book dates back to the 30s and 60s where African Americans would have to have a green book in order to travel. The book helped them get to safe places to stop, shop and even sleep.

“Throughout the library, during this time, we’ve got your own green book for you to pick up and there are stations throughout the library that you can explore and you can take your own trip and find safe places to stay as they did back then.”

After the students complete the activity, the book will allow for a moment of reflection where students can take a second to recap on what they’ve learned.