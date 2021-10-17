THINK PINK: East Texas business owner leads group of motorcyclists to raise money for Real Men Wear Pink

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A group of motorcyclists, led by Mundo Villapudua, have been fundraising for Real Men Wear Pink for the last four years.

What sparked this fundraising tradition was the loss of his mother to breast cancer which has inspired him to keep voicing the cause.

“Our mother had breast cancer back in the late 90s when we lived out in Seattle,” shared Villapudua. “We moved our Mom up there from California to care for her. She fought breast cancer and beat it and then she finally lost her battle with it when it came back as bone cancer.”

After seeing the weight fall on his father’s lap, Villapudua decided it was time to help financially so that those who were sick could focus on their health.

Now keeping up his tradition in East Texas, Villapudua hopes to continue helping as many East Texans as he can.

“We really don’t look at it as doing a lot. We look at it as doing what we were taught to do. Our parents did a darn good job of teaching us to give back.” Mundo Villapudua

100% of the proceeds from ‘Cruise For a Cure’ will be given back to ‘Real Men Wear Pink’.

The vendors that were involved have been affected in some way by breast cancer.

“East Texans are always there no matter what the situation is, no matter what the need is. I’m so proud to live in a community where anytime there is a need- we are all there,” said Villapudua.

The fundraiser had a wonderful turnout with about 40 people where they got to enjoy lunch, whiskey tasting, and Frio’s Gourmet Pops.

The motorcyclists drove from 1836 Texas Kitchen to Railyard Customs in Palestine. At the end of the journey everyone who registered where treated to a celebratory dinner with a unique car exhibit, Tahwahkaro Distilling onsite, and an opportunity for professional photography.

The fundraiser will continue on Monday at the Cascades with a golf tournament at 11 a.m.

Villapudua is the co-owner of Montez Brothers Catering which owns Villa Montez, 1836 Kitchen and Montez Creekside Kitchen.